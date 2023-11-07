Mom delivers baby girl in E.W. Sparrow Hospital parking garage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow announced the birth of a baby girl who eagerly entered the world in her family’s Suburban at E.W. Sparrow Hospital’s parking garage.

On Monday, Oct. 30, medical staff responded to the parking garage to help deliver the newborn baby.

“Our team got word that there was someone delivering in the parking lot and raced outside,” said Katheryn Moody, M.D. “We worked together and helped deliver a healthy baby girl while the first snow of fall was falling. Mom and baby did great, and we are honored to be a part of their story.”

“It’s a Monday I will never forget,” said Sparrow EMT Amanda Wonsey. “I have worked in the hospital setting for a total of 26 years, and this was my first parking lot delivery. I am really glad that baby and mom are doing well.”

The baby girl weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces. Sparrow said the newborn spent several days at the hospital’s Regional Intensive Care Unit (RNICU) before being discharged home. The mom was also treated and is now home and doing well.

