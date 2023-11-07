Meijer returns to politics for 2024 U.S Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, another candidate joins the race for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat.

Peter Meijer hopes to be the first Republican in this seat in more than 20 years. It’s the race to replace Michigan’s retiring U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Voters will not head to the polls for this race until 2024, however, the competition is already stiff.

As a swing state, Michigan voters could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Meijer joins a republican field that includes longtime former Congressman Mike Rogers, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, and State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder.

On the democratic side is current Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, actor Hill Harper, Pamela Pugh and several other candidates.

Preparing for a primary, that could flip Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat for the first time since 2001.

Republican candidates are navigating a divided party, filled with those who support former President Donald Trump and those who do not.

“Well Donald Trump’s endorsement has been extraordinarily influential in republican primaries, even though it has not helped candidates in general elections. So whoever Trump endorses, certainly has a better chance of winning the republican primary.” said Matt Grossmann, a MSU Political Scientist.

After being voted out for voting to impeach Trump, former Congressman and republican Peter Meijer is running for the seat. With a similar platform to his republican competitor Mike Rogers, Meijer says he wants to look past party lines to make change in America.

“Our inflationary moment that we’re experiencing, has been largely driven by incredible defect spending at the federal level, by a normalization of crisis level spending, frankly thanks to the democratic majority in the house and the senate,” said Meijer.

“The first thing we’ve gotta do is get government spending under control, so the inflationary impact of that doesn’t eat your paycheck,” said Rogers.

Increasing the competition for republican nominee, Grossmann says we can expect to see lots of political ads for this seat.

“So we do have to wait, to see where things will go. But we do know Michigan will be a top tier swing state, we know that it’s closely divided by democrats and republicans,” said Grossmann.

An open senate race drawing yet another hat in the ring, hoping to win the swing state’s seat.

