MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded a total of $2.7 million in grants to help increase access to services for those seeking substance recovery treatments.

The MDHHS said 17 grants were awarded to those who need financial help while seeking or engaging in treatment, harm reduction, or recovery support services. The grants are being made available through Michigan’s opioid settlement funding.

They said the lack of access to transportation is cited as a major barrier to individuals seeking to access these services, particularly in rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

“This project will reduce barriers for individuals seeking treatment and supportive services during their recovery from opioid use disorder,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “They will help us continue to provide a full spectrum of care, and additionally enhance our ability to respond to this crisis in an equitable manner.”

The organizations that were awarded are listed below.

“Blue Water Recovery & Outreach Center (St. Clair County) – $194,338

CARE of Southeast Michigan (Macomb County) – $18,455

Community Mental Health Services of Muskegon County (Muskegon County) – $199,659

CRC Recovery (Kent and Washtenaw Counties) – $139,525

Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (Leelanau County) – $101,437

Great Lakes Recovery Centers (Marquette County) – $200,000

Home of New Vision (Jackson County) – $200,000

List Psychological Services (Sanilac County) – $200,000

Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp (Macomb County) – $200,000

Mid-Michigan Recovery Services (Ingham County) – $150,059

Our Hope Association (Kent County) – $200,000

Quality Behavioral Health (Wayne County) – $200,000

Sacred Heart (Berrien, Mackinac, and Macomb Counties) – $156,931

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan (Isabella County) – $194,776

Serenity House of Flint (Genesee County) – $200,000

WAI-IAM (Ingham County) – $120,371

Wedgwood Christian Services (Kent County) – $112,211″

The award period started on Nov 1 and ends on Sept. 30, 2024. People can view additional information on the opioids settlement website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.