MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has awarded a total of $2.7 million in grants to help increase access to services for those seeking substance recovery treatments.

The MDHHS said 17 grants were awarded to those who need financial help while seeking or engaging in treatment, harm reduction, or recovery support services. The grants are being made available through Michigan’s opioid settlement funding.

They said the lack of access to transportation is cited as a major barrier to individuals seeking to access these services, particularly in rural and economically disadvantaged areas.

“This project will reduce barriers for individuals seeking treatment and supportive services during their recovery from opioid use disorder,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “They will help us continue to provide a full spectrum of care, and additionally enhance our ability to respond to this crisis in an equitable manner.”

The organizations that were awarded are listed below.

  • “Blue Water Recovery & Outreach Center (St. Clair County) – $194,338
  • CARE of Southeast Michigan (Macomb County) – $18,455
  • Community Mental Health Services of Muskegon County (Muskegon County) – $199,659
  • CRC Recovery (Kent and Washtenaw Counties) – $139,525
  • Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (Leelanau County) – $101,437
  • Great Lakes Recovery Centers (Marquette County) – $200,000
  • Home of New Vision (Jackson County) – $200,000
  • List Psychological Services (Sanilac County) – $200,000
  • Live Rite Structured Recovery Corp (Macomb County) – $200,000
  • Mid-Michigan Recovery Services (Ingham County) – $150,059
  • Our Hope Association (Kent County) – $200,000
  • Quality Behavioral Health (Wayne County) – $200,000
  • Sacred Heart (Berrien, Mackinac, and Macomb Counties) – $156,931
  • Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan (Isabella County) – $194,776
  • Serenity House of Flint (Genesee County) – $200,000
  • WAI-IAM (Ingham County) – $120,371
  • Wedgwood Christian Services (Kent County) – $112,211″

The award period started on Nov 1 and ends on Sept. 30, 2024. People can view additional information on the opioids settlement website.

