Man accused of murdering woman found dead in White Oak Township appears in court

The man accused of murdering a Lansing woman found dead in White Oak Township appeared in court Tuesday
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of murdering a Lansing woman found dead in White Oak Township will appear in court Tuesday, and a judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Jacobo Montalvo, 57, is accused of murdering Alicia Gallegos, 29. Her body was found in October along Iosco Road in White Oak Township.

Montalvo is being charged with open murder and unlawful imprisonment in death.

