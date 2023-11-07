Man accused of murdering woman found dead in White Oak Township appears in court

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of murdering a Lansing woman found dead in White Oak Township will appear in court Tuesday, and a judge will decide if prosecutors have enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Jacobo Montalvo, 57, is accused of murdering Alicia Gallegos, 29. Her body was found in October along Iosco Road in White Oak Township.

Montalvo is being charged with open murder and unlawful imprisonment in death.

(WILX)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.