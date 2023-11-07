Local businesses honored at Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce awards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce held an award show Tuesday morning, honoring local businesses.

It’s called the Celebration of Regional Growth Awards. It recognized businesses that made economic investments and created jobs in the Lansing area.

A German-based research institute in East Lansing received an award for its $27 million investment to create new jobs.

“It’s important for a test deal because we’re not very well known in the area. Now. We’re a German headquartered company. So this brings us a little bit more exposure and also hopefully helps us with recruitment,” said ATESTEO President Roy Schulde.

Other businesses that received awards were the MSU Federal Credit Union and Neogen - a good safety facility in downtown Lansing.

