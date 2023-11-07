Advertise With Us

Local businesses honored at Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce awards

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted an award ceremony this morning.
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce held an award show Tuesday morning, honoring local businesses.

It’s called the Celebration of Regional Growth Awards. It recognized businesses that made economic investments and created jobs in the Lansing area.

A German-based research institute in East Lansing received an award for its $27 million investment to create new jobs.

“It’s important for a test deal because we’re not very well known in the area. Now. We’re a German headquartered company. So this brings us a little bit more exposure and also hopefully helps us with recruitment,” said ATESTEO President Roy Schulde.

Other businesses that received awards were the MSU Federal Credit Union and Neogen - a good safety facility in downtown Lansing.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Victim identified in fatal car crash near MSU’s campus
Fire alarm at Lansing apartment complex
Fire alarm prompts heavy first responder presence at south Lansing apartment complex
Decision 2023 Voter Guide
Michigan State Police encourage residents to prepare for winter emergencies

Latest News

Michigan State University recieves grant to further research for type one diabetes treatment
pray generic image
Local faith leaders proclaim their support for Greater Lansing’s Muslim, Jewish communities
Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Family of Glenn Andrews reacts to charges brought against Ishpeming woman for homicide, arson
Voter turnout remains low for local elections
Voter turnout remains low for smaller elections