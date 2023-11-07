Izzo, Spartans react to stunning loss in season opener

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans left the Breslin Center in East Lansing stunned as their #4 ranked Michigan State men’s basketball team fell to unranked James Madison 79-76 in overtime. According to ESPN’s Stats & Info department, it was the first time a AP Top-5 ranked team lost their season opener to an unranked opponent since 2005 when Michigan State fell to Hawaii.

There are a number of things that went wrong for the Spartans on Monday, but none more obvious than their shooting woes. MSU shot just 5% from deep, making just 1 of 20 3-point attempts. The struggles continued at the free throw line where the Spartans made just 23 of their 37 attempts (62%).

“I don’t know if I have ever seen us shoot that poorly,” MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo told reporters after the game.

While James Madison didn’t shoot it particularly well either, just 27% from three and 75% from the free throw line, it was enough to squeak past the Spartans.

In his postgame press conference, Izzo expressed he was disappointed in his upperclassmen and their performance in the loss.

“I don’t have very good leadership right now,” Izzo said.

One of the upperclassmen on the roster, Senior Guard A.J. Hoggard, spoke with News 10 after the game about leadership and what the Spartans need to do going forward.

“I take all the onus, you know? Being a point guard, you are an extension of the coach. So I definitely have to be better in that aspect. I have to up my leadership and rally these guys,” Hoggard said.

Izzo described what the locker room was like after the shocking loss.

“Guys were hurt, guys we’re disappointed. Guys were probably, I guess, embarrassed because of the way they played. And that takes nothing away from James Madison, they played awfully well,” Izzo explained.

Senior Guard Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 35 points on the night. The only other Spartan in double figures for scoring was Freshman Forward Coen Carr who finished with 14 points.

The Dukes outrebounded MSU 51-48.

The Spartans will return to action at the Breslin Center on Thursday when they host Southern Indiana at 7:00 p.m.

MSU will then head to Chicago to face off with #2 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, November 14th. Check out the rest of their schedule by clicking here.

