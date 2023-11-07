Advertise With Us

Ishpeming woman charged with homicide, arson for fire that killed owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse

Mugshot of Julie Boxley
Mugshot of Julie Boxley(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming woman has been charged with homicide and arson for a March fire that killed 72-year-old Glenn Andrews.

Charges were filed Monday evening against 52-year-old Julie Boxley in Marquette County District Court.

Boxley is charged with one count of homicide first degree and one count of arson first degree.

On March 5, Ishpeming Township Fire Department responded to 175 Silver Street in Ishpeming. The two-story house was completely up in flames. Two people inside the home evacuated. They were taken to UP Health System - Marquette for further evaluation.

According to family, Glenn Andrews, owner of Glenn’s Smokehouse, died of his injuries on Sunday, March 19.

Boxley is currently facing charges in Alger County Circuit Court. Boxley is accused of lighting James Boxley on fire at their apartment in Christmas in 2021.

Her charges in Alger County are assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and assault with intent to murder. She plead not guilty to those charges in September and has another court date scheduled in December.

Boxley’s arraignment in Marquette District Court has not been scheduled.

This is a developing story, TV6 will provide more information as it becomes available.

