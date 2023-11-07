Ingham County Sheriff’s Office adds truck to patrol fleet

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office added an F-150 to its patrol fleet.

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying the new addition presents a more classic look.

“Give us a wave if you see us out and about!” wrote the Sheriff’s Office.

