Ingham County 911 technology enhances emergency preparedness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “It brought to light that we needed to engage people how they wanted to be engaged,” said Barb Davidson.

Barb Davidson is the director of the Ingham County 911 Dispatch Center. She says during the night of the February mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus, people wanted to submit pictures and videos to help.

“There was some frustration from us that night that it was taking us, like we needed to get in this information quickly and get it out quickly and it worked but it wasn’t smooth,” said Davidson.

As a result, the center invested in a new feature called Prepared Live. Dispatchers can send a live stream link to the caller with their permission. This gives callers the chance to send videos, pictures or live stream at the scene. Which are then shared with first responders. Callers can stop the recording at any time.

“They can have that heads up before they even get there, I know exactly what I’m looking for,” said Davidson. “It’s not me trying to describe you or somebody else to them is something they can actually see for themselves.”

Dispatchers can also blur images that may be disturbing. And the feature includes ways to protect the caller if they’re recording in a hostile situation like darkening the caller’s screen so it doesn’t appear that they’re recording.

Dispatchers have already started using the new feature and say it’s a matter of seconds when it comes to life or death.

“Seconds matter in this industry, in public safety. Seconds matter,” said Davidson. “Anything we can do to make a more informed decision, to make a resolution quickly as possible we should be doing it.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.