First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Showers and maybe a storm move through the area today but a dry stretch sets up once they exit the region tonight.

A developing area of low pressure over Kansas moves to the northeast today and brings scattered rain showers into Mid-Michigan. This system will also bring a few gusty winds today, with gusts near 30 MPH possible at times. High temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 40s during daylight hours, though the numbers for some may warm into the 50s late this evening after the sun has gone down. The low passes just south of Michigan tonight and the chance of rain will gradually diminish overnight. Low temperatures are expected to drop back into the lower 40s.

Once the rain is gone it looks like we will settle on a drier pattern for the rest of the week and the weekend. During this time temperatures will generally run cooler than normal with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies, but afternoon sunshine tomorrow once we break the clouds apart should get the numbers to near 50° in most spots. Next week we will steadily warm through the 50s with a few opportunities to reach 60° before the week is done. If the weather remains dry for most of or all of this timeframe, we could be looking at an especially pleasant middle week of November.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 8, 2023

Average High: 50º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 75° 2020

Lansing Record Low: 11° 1991

Jackson Record High: 74º 2020

Jackson Record Low: 12º 1991

