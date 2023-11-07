Advertise With Us

Cooler temperatures Tuesday, and a preview of our evening newscasts

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cooler temperatures have settled into Mid-Michigan and that trend carries us all the way through the weekend. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what’s in the forecast and when you can expect the next chance for rain showers. And, join Taylor Gattoni at the News 10+ Desk for more on Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 7, 2023

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 72° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 8° 1877
  • Jackson Record High: 72º 1916
  • Jackson Record Low: 15º 1991

