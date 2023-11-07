Contract Extension For Michigan Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Michigan has extended women’s basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico’s contract through the 2027-28 season. And the contract rolls over one more year with each year being completed. Her salary is now estimated at more than $1 million per year. Barnes Arico has finished 11 seasons in Ann Arbor with 241 wins, the most in program history.

