Clean Energy bills moved from committee and onto the Senate floor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I personally agree that we ought to be moving toward greener energy. I just don’t think this is the path,” said Clint Beach, Planning Commissioner in Cohoctah Township.

Clean energy bills were approved Tuesday at a State Senate Committee hearing, with democratic support, and republican opposition. The bills would create new wind and solar energy projects in Michigan but would also take decisions over zoning out of the hands of local officials. Residents like Clint Beach say there aren’t limits to how much land should be used for clean energy.

“If we’re talking about 30 acres it’s not that detrimental right? But if you start talking about, for example in our township 7000 acres, 7000 acres. Anything large scale has large scale detriment.”

Beach says there is a concern for the wildlife population, contamination, and the drop of property values once solar farms are installed.

“In these bills, there’s no provision of how many acres in a township can be. How many companies can come in. There’s no protection for the actual township.”

These bills give Clara Ostrander an opportunity to save her 154-year-old family farm. Leasing a part of her land to create clean energy.

“Gives us additional income so that we don’t have to sell it as many farmers over the years have had to do,” said Ostrander.

Ostrander says the decision on whether to add solar or wind projects to farms like hers... Should be left in the hands of the property owners.

“We own the land, we pay taxes on the land, but our voices don’t even get heard. It’s all about the people who want their view to be how it’s always been even though they have no economic impact of that view.”

The clean energy bills are now headed to the Senate floor for a vote.

