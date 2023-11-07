Advertise With Us

Big Honor For MSU Hockey Player

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State freshman hockey player Gavin O’Connell has been named the Big Ten’s first star of the week. O’Connell is from Plymouth, Minnesota. He scored a pair of goals in each of the Spartans’ two wins at Ohio State this last week end. Michigan State is now ranked 11th in the national polls with a 7-3 season record. The Spartans host Penn State at 7pm Friday and 4pm Saturday. The Spartans are 2-0 in Big Ten play.

