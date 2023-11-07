Bath Township gets new supervisor after former resigns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Township Board has appointed a new supervisor from the existing Board of Trustees.

Monday evening, the Board appointed Ryan Fewins-Bliss as the new Bath Township supervisor. This now leaves the board with an appointed majority meaning 4 of the now 6 trustees were appointed instead of elected.

“I don’t like the fact that so many of us now were not elected. The supervisor is an elected position. That bothers me”, says Cheryl Kellerman, one of the newly elected Trustees.

The now former supervisor Marie Howe submitted her letter of resignation on November 1st. Monday, the board voted to accept or deny the resignation.

The motion moved by the newest Trustee Jack Phillips and seconded by Jennifer Wilson.

In the resignation letter, Howe listed numerous reasons for her departure from the seat she’s held since 2020. Most notably, the denial by the Board of Trustees to repay her more than $20,000 in legal fees after being charged with assault and battery against the Township Deputy Clerk, April Dunham. Marie Howe allegedly slapped Dunham on her upper arm back in August of 2022.

“It upset me terribly that she offered to sign a waiver absolving the Township of any liability for her legal fees in defending herself against charges she was found innocent in assault and battery”, said Trustee Kellerman.

Although the case was thrown out for lack of evidence, tensions between board members remained high, leading to Howe’s untimely exit.

Monday evening, a new supervisor was appointed, Ryan Fewins-Bliss.

“I was very surprised to get the resignation letter from my former colleague, I wasn’t expecting that. It was nice that my colleagues felt like they could trust me in this position”, said Fewins-Bliss.

After he was sworn in, one resident voiced her disappointment that the board couldn’t get along and it led to Howe’s resignation.

“When I would come to some of these meetings and she was here, I saw her treated with disrespect from a lot of you, I saw eyes rolling... and that made me feel like my vote didn’t matter”, said Mary Schaefer, a Bath Township resident.

Howe also cited other reasons for her resignation in the letter like: her table being stolen, changes in Board of Trustee rules, being locked out of Township offices, and the failure to return to her office after the charges were acquitted. She goes on to say the actions of the Board bring humiliation and stagnation to the Township.

There is now another vacant seat on the Board of Trustees. The board will accept applications for that seat until November 15th.

