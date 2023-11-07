American Legion provides a benefits path for veterans and their families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Veteran’s Day around the corner, The American Legion stopped by to share how they can help.

The American Legion Department of Michigan was chartered in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the state’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.

The American Legion shared that veterans may be entitled to many benefits offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration, state agencies, county, and cities.

If you want to learn more about benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration please visit www.mivabenefits.org or call (313)964-6640.

On the state level visit the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency website or if you are looking for work visit the Michigan Talent Veterans Bank.

Some counties offer specific benefits to veterans, visit your County Veteran Service Office for details.

The American Legion offers other benefits and discounts to Veterans, visit www.legion.org/benefits.

