Activists hold annual ‘It’s on Us’ week on MSU campus

It’s on us.
By Wells Foster
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s on us.

That’s the name of a week-long initiative at Michigan State University to raise awareness about sexual assault and relationship violence on campus.

The week of action kicked off with a cozy mug event outside Olds Hall. Students were able to pick up custom It’s On Us mugs and enjoy coffee and other treats.

This week’s schedule is made possible through the Associated Students of Michigan State University, the Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Safe Place, and other organizations.

