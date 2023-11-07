Advertise With Us

87 Ohio veterans visit memorials built in their honor

By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When Gene Miller returned from Vietnam a half century ago, he didn’t get a hero’s welcome.

“When we got back, it was best for us just to get our military clothes off and otherwise people were throwing rotten eggs and anything else at anybody military because it was very unpopular back then,” said Miller.

Tuesday was a different story.

“We went through that line of people there and my eyes were watering.”

The Flag City Honor Flight carried 87 Ohio veterans including 10 from the Korean war, and one from World War Two.

His name is John Layher.

He served as a radio technician in the coast guard during the 40s, and he says the trip is one he’ll never forget.

“Humbling” said Layher through tears.

If you’re interested or know somebody who might be, you can visit FlagCityHonorFlight.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Meijer logo
Meijer selling turkeys for price they were in 1930s
(Source: MGN)
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results
Decision 2023 Voter Guide
MDHHS awards $2.7 million to expand services for those seeking substance recovery treatments

Latest News

FILE: A pharmacist walks through prescriptions. The powder form of amoxicillin has been in...
Common antibiotics still in shortage as strep cases rise
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel comes under pressure over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
Newlywed Livingston County man wins $1 million from the Michigan Lottery
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle unit recalls cars for software update after dragging a pedestrian
Results are rolling in for the Nov. 7, 2023 local elections here in Mid-Michigan. Tune in now...
Mid-Michigan November 7, 2023 election results