What Mid-Michiganders need to know before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election Day is on Nov. 7, and that means people will be heading to the polls to cast their votes.

Voters will decide everything from city council seats to new mayors and supervisors.

Last year, voters passed Proposal 2—which means voters can bring their passport, Military ID or student ID to identify themselves.

On this year’s ballot, Eagle Township is looking for a new supervisor. This comes after the small town of just under 3,000 people faced a development that could bring in thousands of jobs. The proposal for a 1,500-acre mega site created controversy in the township and led to a recall election. Voters have the option to replace the current supervisor, Patti Shafer—who served the township for almost three decades.

In Jackson, there’s a race for a new mayor. The candidates spoke to News 10 on what they have to say about the upcoming race.

“Really just focusing on how can we improve all parts of the city,” said Daniel Mahoney, the Mayor of Jackson. “We’ve made phenomenal progress over the last two years. I want to finish up some of the projects that we have that are still in process right now.”

“Number one would be street gang gun violence that’s taking place on our city streets, in our neighborhoods,” said John Wilson, a candidate for Jackson Mayor. “My approach would be an arrest, a charge, a conviction and jail.”

Along with the races in Jackson and Eagle Township, another bigger race is the City of Lansing electing new city council members.

Many local transits are giving free rides to the polls, including the Capital Area Transportation Authority and the Jackson Area Transportation Authority, to help eliminate transportation barriers for voters Tuesday. Some other local transits are doing the same—voters can tell drivers they plan on voting.

