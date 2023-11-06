Advertise With Us

What Mid-Michiganders need to know before Election Day

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election Day is on Nov. 7, and that means people will be heading to the polls to cast their votes.

Voters will decide everything from city council seats to new mayors and supervisors.

Decision 2023 Voter Guide
Decision 2023

Last year, voters passed Proposal 2—which means voters can bring their passport, Military ID or student ID to identify themselves.

On this year’s ballot, Eagle Township is looking for a new supervisor. This comes after the small town of just under 3,000 people faced a development that could bring in thousands of jobs. The proposal for a 1,500-acre mega site created controversy in the township and led to a recall election. Voters have the option to replace the current supervisor, Patti Shafer—who served the township for almost three decades.

In Jackson, there’s a race for a new mayor. The candidates spoke to News 10 on what they have to say about the upcoming race.

“Really just focusing on how can we improve all parts of the city,” said Daniel Mahoney, the Mayor of Jackson. “We’ve made phenomenal progress over the last two years. I want to finish up some of the projects that we have that are still in process right now.”

“Number one would be street gang gun violence that’s taking place on our city streets, in our neighborhoods,” said John Wilson, a candidate for Jackson Mayor. “My approach would be an arrest, a charge, a conviction and jail.”

Along with the races in Jackson and Eagle Township, another bigger race is the City of Lansing electing new city council members.

What is ranked choice voting?
For the 2022 General Election in Berkeley County, there were 149,011 registered voters and 96...

Many local transits are giving free rides to the polls, including the Capital Area Transportation Authority and the Jackson Area Transportation Authority, to help eliminate transportation barriers for voters Tuesday. Some other local transits are doing the same—voters can tell drivers they plan on voting.

Related
Tri-county transit to provide free rides to polls
CATA vehicles in Mid-Michigan
JATA offering free rides to polling centers on Election Day
JATA offers free bus rides to Jackson grocery stores

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what you need to know so your lawn...
WEATHER EXTRA: Week starts with gusty winds
Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible at times across the area late Monday morning into the early...
WEATHER EXTRA: Week starts with gusty winds
Former Michigan congressman Peter Meijer announces bid for U.S. Senate
Election Day is on Nov. 7, and that means people will be heading to the polls to cast their...
What Mid-Michiganders need to know before Election Day