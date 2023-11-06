WEATHER EXTRA: Week starts with gusty winds
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible at times across the area late Monday morning into the early evening hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what you need to know so your lawn furniture and trash cans don’t blow away.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 6, 2023
- Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
- Lansing Record High: 77° 1975
- Lansing Record Low: 4° 1877
- Jackson Record High: 76º 1975
- Jackson Record Low: 17º 1926
