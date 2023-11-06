Advertise With Us

WEATHER EXTRA: Week starts with gusty winds

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what you need to know so your lawn furniture and trash cans don’t blow away.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible at times across the area late Monday morning into the early evening hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what you need to know so your lawn furniture and trash cans don’t blow away.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 6, 2023

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1975
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1877
  • Jackson Record High: 76º 1975
  • Jackson Record Low: 17º 1926

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill

Latest News

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what you need to know so your lawn...
WEATHER EXTRA: Week starts with gusty winds
What Mid-Michiganders need to know before Election Day
Former Michigan congressman Peter Meijer announces bid for U.S. Senate
Election Day is on Nov. 7, and that means people will be heading to the polls to cast their...
What Mid-Michiganders need to know before Election Day