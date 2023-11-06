WEATHER EXTRA: Week starts with gusty winds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible at times across the area late Monday morning into the early evening hours. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has more on what you need to know so your lawn furniture and trash cans don’t blow away.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 6, 2023

Average High: 51º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1975

Lansing Record Low: 4° 1877

Jackson Record High: 76º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 17º 1926

