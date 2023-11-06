Victim identified in MSU fatal car crash

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the man who was killed in a car crash near Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus on Sunday.

On Nov. 5, at around 1 a.m., East Lansing police officers responded to a call of possible shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that it was a traffic crash involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian who was hit died at the scene.

The car involved fled the scene but was later located a mile away from the crash site with no one inside. Investigators said a person was arrested, but the suspect’s name is not being released.

“Once the investigation is complete, the complaint report will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office for their review,” stated the East Lansing Police Department.

The man who was hit and killed was identified as 20-year-old Salvino Vackaro from Oxford. Police stated that Vackaro was not a student at MSU.

The investigation is ongoing.

