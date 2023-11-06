Tigers Manager Sells His Condo
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Tigers manager A. J. Hinch reportedly has sold his Detroit area condominium for $2.35 million and is looking for a house in the area with his wife. Hinch purchased the condo 2 1/2 years ago for $1.75 million. Hinch has completed three seasons as the Tigers’ manager and reportedly is signed through the 2025 season. The Tigers had a 78-84 record this past fall.
