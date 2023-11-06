Three killed in one day in Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were found dead at two separate crime scenes in Grand Rapid’s Burton Heights neighborhood on Monday.

According to Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD TV, police found a man fatally shot in Burton Heights Monday morning. Just a few hours later, two other bodies were found dead in the street a few blocks away.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom called the violence “absolutely insane.”

“This is obviously an expansion of the tragedy from this morning,” Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said in a press conference.

Police said while they aren’t certain the three homicides are connected, it seemed unlikely they were separate, and that the deaths were not random.

“We haven’t pieced together exactly how they fit together, but I don’t think there’s any danger to the community at large,” Winstrom said in the conference. Winstrom did not give a vehicle or suspect description, but he did say neighbors and witnesses were passing along information.

People living in Burton Heights should be extra vigilant, police said.

“There’s not an immediate feeling that anyone has an explanation for us, which a lot of times we’ll go to a scene. Individuals will be streaming out saying I know that individual, I know what the conflict is, I know what’s going on that hasn’t been the case out so really at this point in time, it really is a mystery. We have two bodies in the street and the neighborhood is kind of throwing their hands up and saying, we don’t know what’s going on, either,” Winstrom said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.