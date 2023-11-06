Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s reaction to MSU’s win over Nebraska

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Michigan State football’s win over Nebraska on Senior Day, the men’s basketball team tipping off Monday night for the season’s home opener, which high school football teams are left in the chase for the state title, and more.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

