Sparrow unveiling new online tool aiming to help patients with emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow is unveiling a new online tool that aims to help patients when they have an emergency.

The new technology will allow patients to see the wait times at Sparrow Emergency Department locations, choose where to go and notify Sparrow when a patient is on their way.

The Chief Operating Officer EW at Sparrow Hospital, Kira Carter-Robertson, said this new tool is all about helping patients during a stressful time.

“So we understand our campus in Lansing can get busy from time to time,” said Carter-Robertson. “But we actually have five other department emergency room locations across the region, so we wanna help those in need of care provide more timely access to care, so we launched this technology from the comfort of your home or car to figure out where to go.”

The new tool also offers patients urgent care, besides the Sparrow Hospital Emergency Department in downtown Lansing.

