Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff's office.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A person in Florida stumbled upon an actual human skull while shopping in the Halloween section of a thrift store Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the shopper happened to be an anthropologist and recognized the remains to be human.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and agreed with the shopper’s observations.

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will work with the medical examiner’s office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

The case is not suspicious in nature.

