MSU Wrestling About to Open Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s wrestling team opens its home season this Saturday at 9:30am in Jenison Fieldhouse with its annual Open meet. The Spartans are fresh from participating in the Clarion Open where MSU wrestlers had three top six finishes this past Sunday. Junior Luke Daly was the highest MSU finisher with a fourth place finish in the 197 pound weight division.

