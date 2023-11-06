MSU Hockey Home Next Two Week ends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is home the next two week ends, Friday and Saturday series with first Penn State and then Wisconsin. Tickets remain Friday night both games and standing room only for the Saturday games. Those tickets may only be purchased at the door on the Saturdays. MSU has a 7-3 season record, 2-0 in the Big Ten after two wins at Ohio State this last week end, 6-0 and 6-4.

