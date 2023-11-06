Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey Home Next Two Week ends

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s hockey team is home the next two week ends, Friday and Saturday series with first Penn State and then Wisconsin. Tickets remain Friday night both games and standing room only for the Saturday games. Those tickets may only be purchased at the door on the Saturdays. MSU has a 7-3 season record, 2-0 in the Big Ten after two wins at Ohio State this last week end, 6-0 and 6-4.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
Victim identified in MSU fatal car crash
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

Latest News

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front left, watches against Rutgers as analytics assistant...
Ex-college football staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines’ signs
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Wrestling About to Open Season
Tim Staudt joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports today.
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s reaction to MSU’s win over Nebraska
Michigan State University Spartans mascot, Sparty on the field at Spartan Stadium in East...
MSU Football speaks on win over Nebraska, snapping losing streak
Fans drink alcoholic beverages during an NCAA college football game between Georgia and...
AP survey finds 55 of 69 schools in major college football now sell alcohol at stadiums on game day