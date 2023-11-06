WATCH: MSU Football speaks on win over Nebraska, snapping losing streak

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Interim head coach of Michigan State University Football Harlon Barnett speaks to the media following Saturday’s win over Nebraska, snapping the six-game losing streak for the Spartans.

Michigan State beat the Cornhuskers 20-17 in East Lansing in front of 63,134 fans at Spartan Stadium.

It was down to the wire when freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster Jr. in the fourth quarter and Michigan State held on to win on Senior Day.

On the defensive end, the Spartans forced three turnovers - two interceptions and one fumble - tying a season high with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

“Very happy for our guys,” said MSU interim head coach Harlon Barnett after the game. “All we talked about was finish, finish, finish, and that’s what they did. We finally finished one and got a victory, really happy for our players, awesome feeling in the locker and we love to have that.”

It was Barnett’s first career game as a head coach.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.