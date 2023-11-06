Advertise With Us

WATCH: MSU Football speaks on win over Nebraska, snapping losing streak

The Spartans emerged victorious on Saturday, beating the Cornhuskers 20-17
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Interim head coach of Michigan State University Football Harlon Barnett speaks to the media following Saturday’s win over Nebraska, snapping the six-game losing streak for the Spartans.

Michigan State beat the Cornhuskers 20-17 in East Lansing in front of 63,134 fans at Spartan Stadium.

It was down to the wire when freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster Jr. in the fourth quarter and Michigan State held on to win on Senior Day.

On the defensive end, the Spartans forced three turnovers - two interceptions and one fumble - tying a season high with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

“Very happy for our guys,” said MSU interim head coach Harlon Barnett after the game. “All we talked about was finish, finish, finish, and that’s what they did. We finally finished one and got a victory, really happy for our players, awesome feeling in the locker and we love to have that.”

It was Barnett’s first career game as a head coach.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

Latest News

Fans drink alcoholic beverages during an NCAA college football game between Georgia and...
AP survey finds 55 of 69 schools in major college football now sell alcohol at stadiums on game day
First national championship in program history.
Baris and Sheldon Win Fall National Championship Title
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7)...
Kevin Durant scores season-high 41 points, Suns snap 3-game skid with 120-106 win over Pistons
Mason boys soccer’s run at D2 state title comes up short against Grand Rapids Christian
Mason boys soccer’s run at D2 state title comes up short against Grand Rapids Christian