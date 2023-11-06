Advertise With Us

Mid-Michigan Matters: Good housing = Good health program

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your housing situation could have an impact on your health.

That’s why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has a program to provide housing resources to community residents.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters is Ninah Sasy.

People can watch the full interview in the player above.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
Victim identified in MSU fatal car crash
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

Latest News

Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
Lansing schools address mental health
Lansing schools address mental health
Three killed in one Grand Rapids Neighborhood in 1 day
Three killed in one day in Grand Rapids neighborhood
Taking Control of Your Health: Vital Mistakes Patients Make