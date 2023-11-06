Advertise With Us

Michiganders can name turkey to be pardoned by Gov. Whitmer

(Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Michiganders can submit names for the second turkey she will pardon since taking office.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

The winning name will be announced on Monday, Nov. 20.

There is no limit to the number of suggestions a person can make. Submit the name of the turkey by filling out the online form. Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Nov. 17 at noon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

Latest News

Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
Michigan officials push for input through survey for the state’s population growth strategy
Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity graphic on a laptop with a Michigan map...
State awarded grant to help incarcerated residents get jobs