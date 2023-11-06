Michigan officials push for input through survey for the state’s population growth strategy

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents have a chance to send in their input on how to make the state a better place to call home.

On Monday, Nov. 6, Michigan’s Chief Growth Officer Hilary Doe announced a push for residents to send in their ideas and opinions on how the state could be better. People were invited to provide feedback by completing an online survey, which can help inform the state’s population growth strategy.

“We are committed to listening to our state’s residents about their hopes and dreams for Michigan. Their voices are the compass guiding us toward a future that is diverse, vibrant and rooted in honest feedback,” said Chief Growth Officer Hilary Doe. “There is no one-size-fits-all solution to growing the population. Findings from the survey have demonstrated this and shined a light on challenges our communities are facing, but also what they love most about calling Michigan home. Leveraging this critical information will allow us to grow a better and bolder Michigan that reflects the aspirations of our diverse communities.”

Over 800 people have taken the survey since it launched in August 2023.

People can share their ideas through Wednesday, Nov. 15, on the survey’s website.

