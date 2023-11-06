Loose leaf collection program kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is kicking off its loose leaf collection program.

The Department of Public Works divided the city into sections for the program. On Monday crews were picking leaves up in sections one and six. Crews asked people in Jackson to place leaves along the curb so that they are easier to pick up.

People are asked to not put out leaves until 48 hours before their scheduled pickup.

The program will last until Dec. 8.

To see when crews are coming to a specific area, people can visit the City of Jackson’s website.

