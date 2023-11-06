Advertise With Us

Loose leaf collection program kicks off in Jackson

(KPTV)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is kicking off its loose leaf collection program.

The Department of Public Works divided the city into sections for the program. On Monday crews were picking leaves up in sections one and six. Crews asked people in Jackson to place leaves along the curb so that they are easier to pick up.

People are asked to not put out leaves until 48 hours before their scheduled pickup.

The program will last until Dec. 8.

To see when crews are coming to a specific area, people can visit the City of Jackson’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

Latest News

Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
Michigan State University Spartans mascot, Sparty on the field at Spartan Stadium in East...
MSU Football speaks on win over Nebraska, snapping losing streak
Michigan officials push for input through survey for the state’s population growth strategy