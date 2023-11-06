Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The largest model train show rolled into Meridian Township Sunday afternoon, with 3,000 train enthusiasts visiting.

The show was held at the Michigan State University Pavilion in Meridian Township, and attendees came from across the country, including Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Florida, and New Jersey.

One person from the Lansing Model Railroad Club said there was something for everyone at the show.

“The main thing is in our main room are buying and selling of trains, said Michael Frezell, a member of the Lansing Model Railroad Club. “A lot of people are walking out buying new trains for around their Christmas tree. We also have layouts set up, just like behind me, is a Lego layout and an HO scale layout from Battle Creek.”

He later said the event was exciting to them because, at the end of the day, it was promoting a hobby.

