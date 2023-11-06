Lansing schools address mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing School District announced a partnership with Care Solace for Mental health care.

The services will not only apply to students but also to their families and school staff members as well.

Casharie Dillard a parent of four students in the district said she hopes her children will learn a valuable lesson.

Dillard said, “A lifelong lesson, that later on you can just ask for help if you want it. If you need it, you can just go get some help.”

This partnership will be funded by grant money and Care Solace will break down barriers to mental health care such as insurance and financial challenges.

Brian Peters the Regional Director of K-12 Partnerships for Care Solace said mental health in young teens is a growing concern.

“Nationally it has been identified that 24 percent of all students at any given time are struggling with some type of mental health need”, said Peters.

Lansing Public Schools superintendent Ben Shuldiner said social workers and counselors used to handle students’ mental needs.

With the new partnership, he says they will be able to work with more people.

Shuldiner said, “That is the big difference, It is allowing us to serve the entire community, but it is also doing stuff that we did not have the skills in which is breaking down the barriers to health insurance.”

If you would like to seek help for mental illness or substance abuse you can visit the Care Solace website by clicking on the link or call the number at 888-515-0595.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.