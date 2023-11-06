Lansing gas prices rise nearly 20 cents per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average gas price in Lansing rose 19.9 cents in the last week, averaging $3.46 per gallon on Nov. 6.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 77.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.05 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $ 3.69 per gallon, a difference of 64.0 cents per gallon.

According to AAA, Gas prices in Michigan are up 13 cents from this time last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.44 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is still 22 cents less than this time last month and 80 cents less than this time last year.

“For the seventh straight week, we’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline. With cooler weather comes cooler gasoline prices, and as we inch closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, prices will continue to fall virtually coast to coast. Eight states are now seeing average gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the national average is now at its lowest since March, the decline is likely to continue for at least another couple of weeks, with California likely soon falling below $5, while more states fall under $3. Millions of Americans already have access to $ 2.99 per gallon or cheaper, and I expect that number to continue to grow this week.”

According to Gas Buddy, national gas prices fell 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $ 3.38 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 32.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago

More: Michigan Gas Prices

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.