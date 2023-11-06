Gusty winds and scattered showers on Monday, and today’s top stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gusty winds are expected today along with scattered showers and storms that are mainly for the northern viewing area. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the forecast on News 10+. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 6, 2023
- Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
- Lansing Record High: 77° 1975
- Lansing Record Low: 4° 1877
- Jackson Record High: 76º 1975
- Jackson Record Low: 17º 1926
