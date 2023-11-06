Advertise With Us

Gusty winds and scattered showers on Monday, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gusty winds are expected today along with scattered showers and storms that are mainly for the northern viewing area. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford breaks down the forecast on News 10+. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares what we’re working on for our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 6, 2023

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 35º
  • Lansing Record High: 77° 1975
  • Lansing Record Low: 4° 1877
  • Jackson Record High: 76º 1975
  • Jackson Record Low: 17º 1926

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash near MSU leaves one behind bars
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it
GM, UAW contract announced: Here’s what’s included in the deal
UAW shares details on its tentative agreement with General Motors
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township

Latest News

15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
15th annual Woldumar Trail Run held in Delta Township
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
Largest model train show in Michigan comes to Meridian Township
Michigan State Police encourage residents to prepare for winter emergencies
Michigan State University Spartans mascot, Sparty on the field at Spartan Stadium in East...
WATCH: MSU Football speaks on win over Nebraska, snapping losing streak