Gov. Whitmer joins advocates to sign Crime Victim’s Rights bills in Detroit

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Detroit on Monday, joined by survivors, law enforcement,...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Detroit on Monday, joined by survivors, law enforcement, and local leaders, as she signs the Crime Victim’s Rights bills.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be in Detroit on Monday, joined by survivors, law enforcement, and local leaders, as she signs the Crime Victim’s Rights bills. The bills will boost access to support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence, including adding privacy protections and allowing virtual delivery of oral impact statements.

The signing of the bills is expected at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook and YouTube pages, and on all streaming platforms with the free WILX app for smart TVs and more.

