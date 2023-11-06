First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We had a quiet wrap to the weekend today before a stronger fall system arrives on Monday.

Clearing Saturday night allowed moisture to settle and the cool start in the lower to middle 30s means many areas have some frost on the windshields for vehicles not under cover. Sunshine this morning eventually gave way to some afternoon cloud cover with highs sneaking into the middle 50s. It was a quiet and rather uneventful day with very little wind. Lows overnight will remain in the 40s before a powerful system approaches the region tomorrow.

That system ramps up the winds, which will be south-southwesterly from 15-25 MPH with occasional gusts around or over 30 MPH. In addition to bringing our temperatures up to near 60°, our breezy Monday also dots the area with scattered rain showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder. This brief pocket of milder air is only around for about 24 hours, with cooler but also less windy conditions returning for the rest of the week from Tuesday onward. High temperatures all week past Monday will top out close to 50° with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A smaller disturbance is expected to move in for the middle of the week that will bring more spotty rain showers to the area on Wednesday. Clouds have the final word on most days this week but we get a few more glimpses at the sun as we approach the weekend. The trade off there is that temperatures will trend cooler with highs topping out in the upper 40s next weekend, although we might be heading back into a gradual warming trend for the following week. In all likelihood this brings numbers back into the 50s and maybe a few shots at the 60s, but that will all be fine-tuned as we work towards the middle of the month.

Do not forget that Daylight Saving Time ended this weekend and our clocks did “Fall Back” overnight into Standard Time. The sunrise and sunset in Lansing on Sunday are at approximately 7:17 AM and 5:26 PM and are at 7:14 AM and 5:25 PM in Jackson. Hopefully you were able to enjoy the bonus hour of sleep and added daylight in the morning even if it is going to be getting darker early in the evening from now through the rest of the year.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 5, 2023

Average High: 52º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 75° 1978

Lansing Record Low: 4° 1877

Jackson Record High: 77º 1978

Jackson Record Low: 10º 1951

