Fire alarm prompts heavy first responder presence at south Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire engines and Lansing police vehicles were dispatched to Woodbridge Manor Apartments Monday evening after the complex’s fire alarm went off.

A resident told News 10 that she was at home Monday evening and smelled smoke. She dialed 911 and her husband went into the complex’s hallway to investigate.

According to the witness, the hallway was filled with smoke. News 10 journalists on-scene also saw the hallway almost entirely filled with smoke. No flames were seen from the outside.

The witness said her husband began evacuating neighbors as first responders arrived.

It’s currently unclear what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported. Officials have not released any information regarding the

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

