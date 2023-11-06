Explore the exciting sounds of Carmina Burana with the Lansing Symphony Orchestra

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Friday at 7:30 at the Wharton Center, the Lansing Symphony Orchestra is putting on Carmina Burana!

Carmina Burana is one of the most iconic pieces of classical music borrowed extensively by Hollywood and Madison Avenue because of its power, effectiveness, and evocative qualities. Carl Orff set ancient musings of love, nature, and decadence in a modern musical setting to be performed by large orchestral forces, choirs, and soloists. This thrilling concert opens with the joyous and uplifting Umoja Anthem of Unity, a new work by living composer Valerie Coleman.

This Friday you can see these amazing featured Artists:

Penelope Shumate, Soprano

David Shaler, Tenor

Babatunde Akinboboye, Baritone

MSU University Chorale, Directed by Sandra Snow

State Singers, Directed by Jonathan Reed

Choral Union, Directed by Jonathan Reed

Tickets on sale now at lansingsymphony.org

Coming up: Holiday Pops - December 17 @ 3 PM (Wharton Center for Performing Arts)

Feel the joy of the season with your favorite holiday tunes and traditional carols. Bring your friends and family to be part of this community tradition.

Featured artist: Teri Hansen, vocalist

Tickets on sale now at lansingsymphony.org

This is a big year for the Lansing Symphony Orchestra.

Lansing Symphony Orchestra:

· It was founded in 1929 (it’s thier 94th season!)

· Thy put on 5 MasterWorks performances a year

o This year’s MasterWorks performances:

MasterWorks 01: Dvorák New World Symphony (PAST September 14, 2023)

MasterWorks 02: Carmina Burana (November 10, 2023)

MasterWorks 03: Mozart & Bizet (January 12, 2024)

MasterWorks 04: Beethoven Violin Concerto (March 23, 2024)

MasterWorks 05: Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3 (May 10, 2024)

They also put on 3 Holiday Pops performances a year

o This year’s Pops Series performances:

- Holiday Pops (December 17, 2023)

- Classical Mystery Tour: The Music of the Beatles (February 16, 2024)

- Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You (May 4, 2024)

Non-Wharton Center Series:

Family Series – Free education events held at local libraries.

Chamber Series - The Chamber Series is designed to showcase the artistry of Lansing Symphony musicians in a special setting and to introduce audiences to talented artists and classical programming. All Chamber Series concerts are performed at Molly Grove Chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Lansing.

LSO at The Robin Theatre - Join musicians of the Lansing Symphony for unique, intimate concerts of contemporary chamber music. All composers and works selected for this series have distinct compositional voices that will connect with audience members in new and unexpected ways. Performances take place in the Robin Theatre in Lansing’s REO Town.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.