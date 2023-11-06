Advertise With Us

Ele’s Place creates safe haven for grieving children and adults

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -November is Children’s Grief Awareness Month and Lansing is home to a nonprofit that helps teenagers and children heal.

Ele’s Place recognizes that grief has no blueprint.

It shows up in different ways and different spaces for everyone.

However, with the variety of programs they ensuring that no child has to grieve alone, especially during the holiday season.

Kristina tells us how the power of our words can help or hinder the grieving process for those around us and how we can better help comfort those during this season.

For more information, visit https://www.elesplace.org/.

