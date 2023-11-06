Advertise With Us

Big Week end for MSU Tennis Players

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State tennis players Ozan Barish, an Okemos native, and Max Sheldon are national doubles champions. The pair combined this past week end to win MSU’s first ever national championship tennis trophy. The competition was the fall national doubles title. It consisted of 32 doubles teams from all over the traditional blue blood programs. Harry Jadun is in his second season as MSU men’s tennis coach.

