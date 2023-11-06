Advertise With Us

Big Season For LCC Volleyball

Lansing Community College(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s women’s volleyball team is enjoying the greatest season in school history. The Stars have a 30-3 season record and have qualified for the national finals. They begin in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on November 15th. LCC swept three regional tournament matches, all by 3-0 scores.

