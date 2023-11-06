Big Season For LCC Volleyball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College’s women’s volleyball team is enjoying the greatest season in school history. The Stars have a 30-3 season record and have qualified for the national finals. They begin in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on November 15th. LCC swept three regional tournament matches, all by 3-0 scores.

