Bath Township supervisor submits letter of resignation

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Township Supervisor is resigning from the Board.

Supervisor Marie Howe submitted a letter of resignation Thursday, effective Nov. 5 at midnight.

The Board will decide whether to accept her resignation during Monday night’s meeting. According to the Board of Trustees’ agenda, Legal Counsel will be present at the Board Meeting on Nov. 6 to help with the process.

Back in March, the Board filed a motion to close Howe’s township office and to work from a home office since she was not allowed in the township building after being charged with assault and battery against the township’s deputy clerk. Howe was acquitted of the charges in July.

Previous coverage: Police called as emotions run high at Bath Township board meeting

Michigan Law requires elected officials’ resignation to be completed by a signed written document addressed to the Township Board “delivered to and filed by the township clerk.” However, the resignation is not effective until the Board accepts it.

