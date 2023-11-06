2 lodged in Hillsdale County jail for allegedly possessing meth

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were arrested Sunday for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office posted a lodgings report for Nov. 5 on Monday morning. Two people in the lodgings report were arrested for allegedly possessing meth.

Amber Louise Meeks, 26, from Ohio, was arrested by Michigan State Police (MSP) for allegedly possessing meth. She was also arrested on a felony warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine. Police said no bond was allowed.

Robbie Walker Bostater, 21, from Pittsford, was also arrested by MSP on a felony warrant for Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Taser. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office said a $120,000 with 10 percent allowed was not posted.

