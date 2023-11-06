15th annual Woldumar Trail Run in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday was the annual Woldumar Trail Run in Delta Township, where people took an early morning walk through the woods and across the river.

The race is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Woldumar Nature Center, with organizers saying 250 runners were welcomed to the race. New in 2023 was the Delta Dental Muskrat Mile, which is a one-mile course for future athletes.

The routes took participants on varied and natural terrain through beautiful wooded trails and along the Grand River.

“This event was originally, kind of the brainchild of a few of our members and volunteers.,” said organizer Kevin WernetIt’s a beautiful space for folks to come out and take a hike and, or take a run. They just kind of had this idea that why not, why not do a run as a fundraiser.”

