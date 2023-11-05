VFW hosts free veterans dinner a week before Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars organization hosted a free veterans dinner to show their appreciation ahead of Veterans Day.

Jerry and Joan Mejia, who are part of the VFW Post 701, said they have been hosting these veterans’ dinners for two decades, offering free breakfast, lunch, and dinner on the weekend before Veterans Day. Jerry, a veteran himself, expressed how great it feels to know veterans have a place to come and get a nice meal.

He stated, “This post has been doing it for over 20 years. The only time we haven’t done it was during COVID, and we’re just continuing with the tradition. If you’re a combat veteran in the local area, stop by and see what we’ve got to offer them.”

They have been part of the VFW since 2007.

Veterans Day is on November 11th.

