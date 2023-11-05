Mason boys soccer’s run at D2 state title comes up short against Grand Rapids Christian

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The last time the Mason boys soccer team won a state title was back in 2015, when the Bulldogs claimed the Division 2 title.

Their bid for another title came up short Saturday at Grand Ledge High School, losing 3-0 to Grand Rapids Christian, which claimed its second title in the last four seasons.

Neither team found the twine in a scoreless first half, while Mason keeper Mikey Krysiak did his part in keeping a clean sheet.

The Eagles broke through in the early stages of the second half and Mason couldn’t respond, as GRC netted two more goals en route to the title.

Jacob Derby’s Bulldogs now head into the offseason with plenty of motivation at another deep run a year from now, as his club will lose just three players from a squad that saw five more wins this fall in a 13-3-5 season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.