Advertise With Us

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop, wrecks it

(Curvaceous Lingerie)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lingerie store in Old Town was left damaged and closed for a day after a deer crashed through the front door and caused chaos.

According to the owner of Curvaceous Lingerie on Saturday at around noon, a deer charged into the store from across the street, breaking through the glass door, and began to skid and slide around the store, breaking mirrors and wrecking mannequins.

Caption

The owner said the deer did bloody itself while panicking in the store.

People in the store opened the door and the deer eventually ran outside. A customer did call 911, meanwhile, no one was hurt.

The store was closed for the day.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Person seriously injured after being hit by a car in Blackman Township
Police investigate shots fired incident in south Lansing
Jackson County Prosecutor finds deputies’ actions justified for fatally shooting homicide suspect
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
Friday Night Frenzy District Finals Highlights
Police investigating counterfeit bills circulating in Grand Ledge

Latest News

Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Confused deer breaks into Lansing lingerie shop
Quiet weather continues on Sunday but a strong Fall system impacts Mid-Michigan on Monday.
Quiet weather Sunday and another system arrives Monday
Recovery organization hosts sober tailgate during MSU, Nebraska game
Police looking for suspects accused of armed robbery in Lansing